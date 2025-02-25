KMSpico is a free license key activator for the Windows operating system as well as for the Microsoft Office software and utilities package. It is an independent application that does not require additional libraries and scripts. All you need to do is download the archive with the program and you don’t even have to unpack the archive, run the mono activator directly from the archive. After activating Windows or Office, you can remove the activator from your PC. The author of the program is a group of programmers called TEAMDAZ. Activation takes place using kms technology.